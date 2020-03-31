Services
Ervin Harms Obituary
HARMS, Ervin L. "Butch" Ervin L. 'Butch' Harms, age 80, of Lithonia, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Rogene Harms, brothers, Dennis Harms and Allen Harms. He is survived by his wife, Judi Harms, sons and daughters-in-law, David and Susie Harms, Douglas and Pilar Harms, son, Tim Harms, grandchildren. Dustin Harms, Brandon Harms, Christopher and Sara Harms, Cynthia and Jeremy Thomas, Ashley and James Bruley, Lauren and Raymond English and Chad Harms, great-grandchildren, Aiden, Griffen, Lydia, Ava Grace, Dominick, Carson, brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Donna Harms, Raymond and Nina Harms, brother, Marvin Harms. Ervin, otherwise known as 'Butch', was married to the love of his life, Judi for 61 glorious years. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting with his family. There will be a memorial celebration of his legacy held at a later date. Memorials may be made to New Covenant Fellowship, P.O. Box 80876, Conyers, GA 30013 or PAWS Atlanta, http://www.pawsatlanta.org/donate. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2020
