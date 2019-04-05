|
LACKEY, Essie Kate Funeral Service for Mrs. Essie Kate Lackey of Covington, Georgia will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2051 Henderson Mill Road Covington, GA. Reverend Shelton Brown, Pastor, Reverend Gerald Terrell, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Lackey Family Cemetery. She leavers to cherish her memories, loving husband, Mr. James Lackey; two loving daughters, Ms. Veronica Heard and Ms. Cassandra Lackey; nine grandchildren; two sisters, Mr. & Mrs. Gregory (Betty) Smith and Mr. & Mrs. Alvin (Gale) Anderson and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at 10118 Huntcliff Place Covington, GA 30014 at 12:00 Noon. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2019