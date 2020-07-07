Estelle Finley

1/
FINLEY, Estelle Estelle M. Finley, 90, of Tucker, GA, passed away peacefully May 24th. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was born in a mountain home at the foot of Tate Mountain near Ellijay, Georgia. Estelle loved her work spanning over 40 years with Genuine Parts Company. She felt as if she were with family while at work. She is survived by son Dr. Rick Finley, daughter in law Patty Finley, grandchildren Emily, Mary, Sam and Annabelle Finley; brother in law Charles Moore and sister in law Ann Moore. Estelle was humble and had many friends and admirers. She loved her church and her church family. A graveside service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 7, 2020.
