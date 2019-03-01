|
|
JOHNSON, Estelle Vantess Celebration of Life for Mrs. Estelle Vantess Johnson, will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Emanuel Baptist Church 2055 Fairburn Road Atlanta 30331. Rev. Parnell Mosley Pastor. Interment Carver Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Instate 10 a.m. Viewing TODAY from 1 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2019