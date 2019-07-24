LIGHT, Estelle Estelle Light, age 97, of Atlanta, GA died peacefully on July 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur of 49 years, and 3 sisters. Estelle was born and brought up in the West Bronx and Washington Heights. She graduated from Walton High School and Franklin School of Business in New York City. She served two years as an officer in the Army in World War II. She and Arthur founded Artlite Office Supply in 1964 which continues today with their children at the helm. She and Arthur have been members of The Temple since moving to Atlanta, and she served as a Temple Board Member for three years. She was extremely proud when she and Arthur were honorees from the City of Hope with the Spirit of Life award. She was a life member of City of Hope, a member of ORT, the American Legion, Hadassah, B'nai Brith Women and Jewish War Veterans. She had many hobbies and was an avid pen collector. She enjoyed playing canasta and poker. She also loved to travel. Survivors include sons Stuart (Paula) Light, Steven (Wendy) Light and Bert (Diane) Light; daughter Cindy Light (Doreen Church); grandchildren Michelle, Brian (Jordan) and Stacey Light, and Kevin and Rebecca Martin. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to The Temple 1589 Peachtree St, NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 earmarked for the Arthur W. Light Fund or to Weinstein Hospice 3150 Howell Mill Rd, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM on July 24, 2019 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019