Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Arlington Memorial Park
Estelle Strauss

Estelle Strauss Obituary
STRAUSS (FLAX), Estelle Estelle Flax Strauss, age 87, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 surrounded by her two daughters, Michelle and Sandra. Estelle lived her life with grace giving unconditional love to her husband, her daughters, her two grandchildren, Brandon and Mitchell, her nephew, Joey, her nieces and nephews, her childhood friends and "bonus" children and grandchildren. Estelle was born in Atlanta and spent her life as a teacher and mentor in the public school system and supporting her beloved husband at Walter's Clothing. No one graced "the ladder" better than she. Estelle lived her life with generosity and the belief that everyone should be treated equally with respect and dignity. Estelle will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank all of the people who cared for and supported Estelle during this past year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ahavath Achim Synagogue. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Sunday, August 18, at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, (770) 451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 17, 2019
