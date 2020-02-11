|
CHASTAIN, Esther Diane Mrs. Esther "Diane" Chastain, age 70, of Douglasville, GA, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was born March 10, 1949 in Trion, GA, the daughter of the late John Floyd Huckaba and the late Nellie Maude Pounders. She worked as a district manager with the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Mrs. Chastain was a hard worker and she loved all 5 of her dogs. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chastain was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Huckaba and her sister, Betty Brock. She is survived by her husband of over 53 years, Thomas Eugene Chastain of Douglasville, her son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Terrie Chastain of Bremen, her grandchildren, Matt Michael and Erica Williams of Villa Rica, Meagan Chastain of Villa Rica, Andrew Chastain and Olivia Sizemore of Douglasville, Brittany Deaville of Rome, Jordan Deaville of Bremen, Danielle Kirkland of California, great-grandchildren, Blair Chastain, Christian Alford, Braven Chastain, Colson Alford and Carter Alford, nieces and nephews, Debbie White of Tallapoosa, Elaine Turner of Acworth, Robin Barkley of Douglasville, Brian Brock of Douglasville, Keith Brock of Douglasville and Cody Brock of Acworth. The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville, Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6 PM until 8 PM. Funeral Services will be conducted, Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 1 PM, from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville with Reverend Gene Fields officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Douglasville. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 11, 2020