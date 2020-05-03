Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Esther Kim
Funeral service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home (PRIVATE)
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA
Esther Kim Obituary
KIM (PARK), Esther Soon Hae Esther Soon Hae Kim (Park) peacefully passed away on April 24, 2020 at the age of 81, surrounded by her family in Malvern, PA. She was born on December 3, 1938 and was a resident of Comer, GA. Predeceased by her loving husband Kwang Sik Kim, she is remembered by her children, Gary, Kiam, June, and their families. Esther's life was devoted to her church and charitable organizations, and she will be greatly missed. A funeral service in her memory was held on May 2, 2020 at 3 PM, at Mauger Givnish Funeral Home in Malvern, PA. Interment will be at Moravian Cemetery in Staten Island, NY where she will be buried next to her husband. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020
