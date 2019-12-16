|
PENDER, Esther Esther Bright Pender, of Mableton, transitioned at 97 years of age on Saturday, November 23, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 PM, on Wednesday, December 18, at Murray Brothers Historic Cascade Chapel located at 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, 30331. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her family moved to Chicago where she graduated from Jean Baptist's Point Du Sable High School. After graduation, she attended Freedmen's Hospital Nursing Program (now Howard University) located in Washington, DC. Esther pursued a career in the federal government and held positions in the Department of Health, Education and Welfare; the Administrative Office of the Courts; and, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Retiring at 55, she continued to invest her time in her family, church, friends and for those in need. Esther loved life. She loved to travel with family and friends exploring the world. Some of her favorite locations included Hawaii, St. Barts, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Trinidad, Cape Town, Italy and Greece. Esther dedicated her life to Christ at an early age. After moving to Georgia, she joined Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta where she found love, support and spiritual enrichment. Her favorite scripture was Matthew 11:28. "Come unto me all who are heavy laden and I will give you rest". She felt truly blessed. Esther leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughter, Dr. Betty Ann Cook, loving son Reginald Pender (Nancy), granddaughters Attorney Candice Cook Simmons (Harry III), Ursula Kersavage (Konnor), grandsons Jamal Pender and Jerome Pender, and two great-grandchildren (Harry Simmons IV and Makenna Glaspie). Additional family are the Bright Family, the Cook Family, the Jankowski Family, the Pender Family, the McCann Family, her beloved dog Louie Valentino and a host of loved ones and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 16, 2019