HIGH, Estoria Celebration of Life Services for Estoria L. High will be held at 6 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Dortch-Williamson Chapel. Visitation TODAY from 6-8 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife Deborah Workman High; children Rodney (Denise) Prillerman, Kelly (Todd) Crawford, Michelle (Tavis) McCluney, and LaToy (Alpfonzo) Taylor; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 2 siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. (770) 907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2019