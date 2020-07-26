1/
Ethel Brannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRANNON, Ethel Ethel Dowdey Brannon, 86, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her son's home in Athens, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Nixon Brannon, her father and mother, Tillinghast Morgan Dowdey and Sarah Craft Dowdey, her sister and three brothers. She is survived by one brother, two sister-in laws and her three children, Harold Nixon Brannon of Georgia, Linda Brannon Barrett (Greg) of Georgia and Joseph Dowdey Brannon (Kimberly) of Alabama; eight grandchildren, two granddaughter in-laws, one grandson in-law and two great grandchildren. Ethel was born in Columbia, SC in 1934, put herself through nursing school and graduated from South Carolina Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She was devoted to her profession and Georgia Baptist Hospital where she worked for many years. She was a member of Mountain Park UMC. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Limestone County, Post Office Box 626, Athens, Al 35612 or Mountain Park UMC, 1405 Rockbridge Rd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 12 pm in the chapel of Eternal Hills Funeral Home; visitation is 1 hour prior. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternal hillsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved