FARRINGTON, Ethel Louise 93, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away peacefully at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Visitation will be at A. S. Turner & Sons on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:30 am, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 am. A private, family graveside service will follow at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain. Ethel Farrington was born on June 15, 1925 in Scottdale, Georgia to John and Junie Belle Haney. An accountant/bookkeeper by trade, she held professional positions at the Federal Reserve Bank, Rich's Department Store, Druid Hills Country Club and Red Barn Inn. She loved her family and was a great inspiration to everyone she met. She was preceded to our Father by her husbands Charles Henry, Sr. and Burt Farrington, by her son Charles Henry, Jr. and grandson Greg Jarrett. Survivors include her son, Donald Henry of Marietta, Georgia; son, Rex Henry of Clearwater, Florida: daughter, Eileen Jarrett of Woodstock, Georgia; son, James Henry of Villa Rica; and daughter, Kay Satterfield of Marietta, Georgia. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.