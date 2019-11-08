|
|
GRAMLICH, Ethel Loraine Ethel Loraine Gramlich, age 85, of Doraville, GA, peacefully passed away, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Emory St. Joseph hospital with her loving family by her side. She was preceded by her husband Richard "Dick" Gramlich, her parents, TJ and Esta Sapp, and her sister Audrey Jo. She has two sisters, Kathleen and Anna Lee, three children Mark, Penny and Libby. And four grandchildren TJ, Ryan, Ciera and McKinley. She loved to cook. For many years, she prepared the Wednesday meals at church. She cooked for friends and family. Almost every room in her home had a cookbook somewhere. She embodied the best of "Food is Love," Funeral services for Mrs. Gramlich will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Northeast Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathon Spencer officiating. A reception will follow after the service. Burial will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park, Dunwoody, GA. Mrs. Gramlich will lie in state from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019