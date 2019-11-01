|
|
JONES, Ethel Mae Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Ethel Mae Jones will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 1pm at County Line United Methodist Church, 4031 Old River Rd., Ellenwood, GA., 30294 . Burial at church cemetery. Visitation at the church from 12noon-until the hour of service. Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656, in charge of arrangements. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2019