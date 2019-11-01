Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
County Line United Methodist Church
4031 Old River Rd.
Ellenwood, GA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Ethel Jones Obituary
JONES, Ethel Mae Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Ethel Mae Jones will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 1pm at County Line United Methodist Church, 4031 Old River Rd., Ellenwood, GA., 30294 . Burial at church cemetery. Visitation at the church from 12noon-until the hour of service. Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656, in charge of arrangements. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2019
