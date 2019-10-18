|
SAULS, Ethel Ethel Bearden Sauls, age 88, Chamblee, passed away October 17, 2019. Mrs. Sauls taught for many years at several private and public schools including the Eaton Academies. She was a loving mother, tutor and attended Peachtree Corners Associate Reform Presbyterian Church. She was the last of 9 siblings; the only girl among 8 brothers who were all WWII veterans. Along with her brothers, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Ulmont Sauls, Jr. She is survived by her son, Stephen Sauls, Chamblee. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peachtree Corners Associated Reform Presbyterian Church or a local hospice. The family will receive guests an hour before the service at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Peachtree Corners Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 5918 Spalding Drive, Norcross, GA 30092. The committal service will be held at 3:30 pm at North Atlanta Memorial Park. Reverend Harper Price will officiate services. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2019