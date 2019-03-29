ALEXANDER, Etta H. It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Etta Henrietta Worthey Alexander. On March 21, 2019 Etta went to be with her Lord and Savior after 91 years of joy and happiness with family and friends. Etta was born on March 05, 1928 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Willie Love (Mary) Worthey in Sharon, Georgia. Etta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Etta was married to the love of her life the late Willie Lee (Bill) Alexander for over 50 years. Etta was a member of H.I Bearden Temple AME Church for over 30 years were she serve in many offices within the church. Etta has 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews to cherish her love. The services for Etta will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery 2275 Joseph E. Boone BLVD NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary