Services South Care Cremation and Funeral Society- Alpharetta 595 Franklin Rd. SE Alpharetta , GA 30009 678-735-5500 For more information about Eudelle GRAHAM Celebration of Life 11:00 AM The First Baptist Church of Roswell Resources More Obituaries for Eudelle GRAHAM Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eudelle GRAHAM

Obituary Condolences Flowers GRAHAM, Eudelle Lanier 92, August 3, 1926 May 10, 2019, Dunwoody GA. Delle would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, the sort of offer one cannot refuse, for an appointment with the Father from which she will not be returning. Be not discouraged for she has a new mission where she will be reunited with family and friends she hasn't seen for quite some time. Music, laughter, love and socializing will fill her soul throughout eternity. Delle has left detailed instructions for Stewart, her husband of almost 69 years, her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. They and the rest of her family and friends are charged with celebrating her mission here on earth, now completed. Low adherence to her instructions will not be tolerated. We want to let Mom, lovingly referred to as D-Delle by her grandchildren, know that she did an amazing job and wish her a safe journey. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy and her love for life, family, friends and strangers alike. Delle had a twinkle in her eye and a glow that that beamed, gracing the presence of all she came in contact with every day. She worked diligently all her life, always placing the comfort of others before her own and managed to humbly make a difference in the lives of so many. Delle, a farm girl at heart, was born in Metter, Georgia and was the daughter of Jim and Lottie Williams Lanier. She developed a powerful work ethic growing up on the farm. She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution, her high school Beta Club, and graduated in 1943 from Metter High School as class Valedictorian. Leaving home after high school, she moved to Atlanta where she attended classes at Georgia State. Delle was a member of the Kappa Theta and Tau Beta Phi sororities while also working full time with Anaconda Wire & Cable Company. It was while living in Atlanta that she met Stewart at First Baptist Church on Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Three years later, they were married. During the time Stewart was serving as a captain in the Air Force, Delle worked as the executive secretary to the general staff director of personnel for the Second Air Force Strategic Air Command in Barksdale, Louisiana. An amazing wife and mother, Delle somehow managed to also found the library for the Vestavia Hills Baptist Church of Birmingham, Alabama, served as Ladies Golf Chairwoman for Vestavia Country Club as well as become the Chairwoman for the Ladies Birmingham Golf Association. Delle was also inducted into the Birmingham Golf Association Hall of Fame in 1975. Though individually impressive, she achieved all these stellar accomplishments while shepherding her two sons to church youth functions, school, swimming practice, football, basketball and baseball. Beyond these achievements, Delle was a consummate "Southern Lady" of impeccable grace and charm. Always dressed exquisitely, her sense of taste and fashion only added to the joy of all those blessed with her smile. Her delight of fashion led her to the Atlanta Apparel Mart where she enjoyed introducing the next season's new lines of women's clothing. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her elder sister Dorothy Lanier Kenerly and four brothers: DuBignon, Lehman, John Wallace, and Glynn Lanier. Delle is survived by her husband Stewart, Ward and his wife Bettina; Bart, his wife Susan, daughter Madison and son Rivers; sisters Peggy Lanier Peek, Patsy Lanier Murray, her husband Lawton, numerous nieces and nephews. We invite you to join us to celebrate Delle's life together on May 18, 2019 in the sanctuary of The First Baptist Church of Roswell at 11:00 a.m. at 710 Mimosa Boulevard in Roswell, Georgia. A reception with her family will be held directly after the memorial service in the church parlor beside the sanctuary. Interment will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church Of Roswell, Berman Commons Assisted Living Residence, the William Breman Aviv Rehabilitation Center, or Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Sandy Springs. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries