SCHOENFELD, Dr. Eugen Dr. Eugen Schoenfeld, Holocaust survivor, Professor of Sociology, and author passed away on May 1, 2019 at the age of 93. Dr. Schoenfeld was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Schoenfeld and grandson, Michael Eilen. He is survived by his daughters, Leslie Myerson (Gary), Stephanie Eilen, Karen Hollingsworth (Neil), Robin Valin (Michael); 5 grandsons; and 5 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Michael Bernstein officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019