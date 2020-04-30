|
|
BAKER, Eugene Eugene Baker (TAP) passed April 21, 2020. This Decorated Vietnam Veteran enlisted into the U.S. Army in July 1964 as a Private E-1. Tap fought in The Vietnam War and was promoted to a Sergeant E-5 by 1966. Mr. Baker earned, two Purple Hearts, National Defense, two Bronze Star medals and Air Medal. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 30th, at the mortuary 1 - 3 PM. Interment May 1, 2020, GA. National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Tap leaves to cherish his memories to his beautiful wife - Shirley Baker, his aunt and dear friend - Susie Clay, Uncles Raymond Baker and Robert Baker, two sisters Kathy Welch-Mustafa and Jacqueline Welch, five children Betty Gardner, Janet Carson, Eugene Baker, Jr., Anita Baker and Tammie Baker, seventeen grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends, who he will live eternally through. Goolsby Mortuary, 1375 Jonesboro Rd. SE, (404) 588-0128.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2020