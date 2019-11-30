|
CHANCY, Eugene "Gene" Eugene "Gene" Joseph Chancy of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 at age 82. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Donna (Yawn) Chancy; his two children Mark Chancy (Joanna) and daughter Heather Chancy Williamson (Dan); and five grandchildren Hannah, Hudson, Henry (Avery), Hattie and Erin. He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Geraldine (Lethco) Chancy. Born on April 23,1937 in Houston, Texas, Gene grew up in Alabama and graduated from Dothan High School. He attended Marion Military Institute followed by the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1960. At the Academy, he played football, was president of the Glee Club, and was a Brigade Commander his Plebe summer. While Gene's initial duty was on a destroyer, his primary goal was to become a fighter pilot and he did his final training at The Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California. In October 1964, he was deployed and ultimately served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. Gene flew the F-8 Crusader, the best the Navy had at the time. He flew many successful sorties off the aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Hancock. On June 21st 1966, he was awarded the Silver Star for actions that were "deemed heroic and in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service." He was honorably discharged from the Navy later that year. Following his time in the military, Gene's passion for flying continued with a 31-year career at Continental Airlines. There, he soared as an elite pilot, a respected flight instructor, and a senior Captain. For a two-year period, he also served as the Chief Pilot of Continental's largest base in Newark, NJ. When he retired in 1997, his days were filled with family time, golfing with friends, travel, excursions on his motorcycle or boat, singing and enjoying life on the lake. Gene was an active member of the Dunwoody United Methodist Church and he enjoyed his time in the choir. He loved music and could often be found strumming a banjo or guitar and harmonizing with many friends in barbershop chorus. Furthermore, Gene was an avid sports enthusiast who supported his children and grandchildren in their athletic pursuits. It was his love of family and passion for others that he is most remembered for throughout his 82 years. To celebrate his life, family and friends will gather on Saturday, December 7th, at 1 PM, at the Dunwoody United Methodist Church (1548 Mount Vernon Rd., Atlanta, GA 30338). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eugene J. Chancy's name to the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation (USNAF Gift Processing, 291 Wood Road, Annapolis, MD 21402) or the , Dunwoody Chapter (41 Perimeter Center East #550, Atlanta, GA 30346).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 30, 2019