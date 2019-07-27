Services
Mowell Funeral Home
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
770-461-7641
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mowell Funeral Home
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
King Cemetery
6314 Walker Road
, Riverdale,, GA
View Map
DANIEL, Eugene Talmadge "Gene" Eugene "Gene" Talmadge Daniel, 86, of Riverdale passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Griffin. He was born in Douglasville, GA to the late Russell and Laura Daniel. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Gene was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Fayetteville. He retired after 20+ years with Akers Motor Line and was a member of Local 728 Teamsters. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack Daniel and Gerald Daniel; and son-in-law, Brad Hammock. He is survived by wife of 68 years, Genie Daniel; sons, Kenneth (Kelly) Daniel of Fayetteville, Tony Daniel of Cartersville; daughter, Gena (Rick) Richards of O'Fallon, MO; grandchildren, Travis J. Hammock of Thomaston, Alyssa M. Hammock of O'Fallon, MO, Whitney (Donald) Apperson of Hahira; great-grandchildren, Landon and Layton Apperson; sisters, Dorothy (Glenn) Lawson, Ruth White, and Martha Ann Still; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at King Cemetery, 6314 Walker Road, Riverdale, GA, with Rev. Bill Barber officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 27, 2019
