1/
Eugene Flower
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLOWER, Eugene Edward

Eugene Edward Flower went to be with our Lord on October 19, 2020. Gene was born in Yonkers, NY on November 14, 1934 to Esther Marie Flower and Donald John Flower. Gene is pre-deceased by his wife, Mary Jane McNulty Flower, brother Donald (Buddy) Flower, his sister Elizabeth (Betty) Flower Barrett and his brother William (Billy) Flower. Gene is survived by his sister Mabel Flower McNamee and sister in law, Patricia Brennan Flower.

Gene graduated from Notre Dame University in 1956. After graduation, Gene married Mary Jane McNulty on July 6, 1957. He enlisted in the Navy's Officer Candidate School and served at the Great Lakes Naval Station. Jane and Gene moved frequently but ultimately settled in Atlanta, GA in 1964 where they raised their 3 children, Donald John Flower, Ann Marie Flower Monley and David Arthur Flower. Gene's professional life in home furnishings sales, marketing, and manufacturing involved traveling to the lower 48 states, and later in his career, to Mexico, Argentina, Asia and Australia. After retirement, Jane and Gene moved to LaGrange, GA where Jane pre-deceased Gene on June 27, 2015. Gene was a man of unflappable honesty, integrity, and community. Many in the Chastain Park area may remember Gene as a founder of the Bronco Baseball League at St. John's Methodist in the 70's and after retirement, Habitat for Humanity, and his years of work at North Fulton Golf Course.

Gene is survived by his son Donald John Flower and Don's wife, Cydney Drew Courtice Flower, and his granddaughters Emily Courtice Flower, Cara Ann Flower and Hope Catherine Flower. His daughter Ann Marie Flower Monley and her husband Dr. Joseph Paul Monley, their son Killian Laurence Monley and his wife Griffin Elizabeth Hunt Monley, and their son Connor Joseph Monley. His son David Arthur Flower, his daughter Kaley Nicole Flower and Kaley's mother Rebecca Stevens Flower. He is also survived by his three great grandchildren, Allen Joseph Monley, Matthew Brunner Monley, and Elizabeth Margaret Monley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, Georgia 31709-3543 USA, or on their website, habitat.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southcare Cremation & Funeral Society
595 Franklin Gateway SE
Marietta, GA 30067
(770) 420-5557
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southcare Cremation & Funeral Society Marietta

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved