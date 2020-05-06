Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
St. James United Methodist Church
1923 - 2020
Eugene Frazier Obituary
FRAZIER, Eugene "Gene" Eugene (Gene) Frazier, USAF Major Ret., age 96, of Atlanta, passed away April 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. James United Methodist Church, Atlanta. He was born July 4, 1923 on the high plains of Kansas where his great-grandparents pioneered in covered wagons. Gene was a combat B-29 pilot in WWII. His career included 30 years with US Plywood/Champion International, concluding as Distribution Manager, Southern Region. He was preceded by his wife Elaine of 72 years, and a son. Gene is survived by a daughter, 3 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and one sister. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to St. James UMC, Atlanta. Internment of the remains for Gene and Elaine will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Athol, KS. Condolences may be made at www.peachtreecremation.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2020
