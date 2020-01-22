|
FREEMAN, Eugene Louis "Bud" Eugene Louis "Bud" Freeman, age 88, of Loganville, GA (formerly of Lilburn, GA) entered the loving arms of his savior Jesus Christ after a hard-fought battle with cancer on January 17, 2020. "Papa" was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and man of God. A child of the Great Depression who came of age during the years of World War II, he obtained a great work ethic and sense of charity that he carried with him throughout his life. He was born on March 14, 1931 to William Otha and Modeen Evans Freeman in Hoschton, Georgia. He graduated from Lilburn High School in 1951. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and retired from Lockheed Aircraft Corporation, Marietta, GA after 38 years of dedicated service. He was a 50-year member of Sweetwater Masonic Lodge in Lilburn, GA. He was loved and adored by his wife of 63 years, Betty Wester Freeman, his daughters Lisa Hanberry (Randy) of Cumming, GA and Angie Vaka (Rob) of Johns Creek, GA, his grandchildren Alexis Vaka and Kyle Vaka, his brother Charles Freeman of Social Circle, GA, and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and four sisters. While his presence will be deeply missed, his legacy will forever endure. He wore many hats in his life. Now, he has exchanged those hats for a crown. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker Chapel 770-564-2726. Fellowship and friendship to begin at 1 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 22, 2020