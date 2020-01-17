Services
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 972-3155
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Eternal Hills Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Guerry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Guerry


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Guerry Obituary
GUERRY, Eugene Olen Eugene Olen Guerry, 89, slipped the bonds of earth into eternal life on January 1, 2020 in Garland, Texas. He was born on September 27, 1930 in Jamestown, South Carolina, son of Eky Sexton Guerry and Etta Shaw Guerry. He is predeceased by his wife, Margaret Josephine Smith Guerry and he is the last member of his family of 11 children. He is survived by his daughter, Marsha Guerry-Hurley, son-in-law, Jim Hurley, son, Tony Guerry, daughter- in-law, Kay Guerry, grandson, Cody Guerry and his wife Heather Guerry, and granddaughter Rachel Guerry. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home in Snellville, Georgia followed by funeral services at 1:00 pm in the Chapel, then interment shortly thereafter in the Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Fort Worth, Texas, in memory of Eugene Guerry. Please join us in celebrating Eugene's life by visiting http://www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -