GUERRY, Eugene Olen Eugene Olen Guerry, 89, slipped the bonds of earth into eternal life on January 1, 2020 in Garland, Texas. He was born on September 27, 1930 in Jamestown, South Carolina, son of Eky Sexton Guerry and Etta Shaw Guerry. He is predeceased by his wife, Margaret Josephine Smith Guerry and he is the last member of his family of 11 children. He is survived by his daughter, Marsha Guerry-Hurley, son-in-law, Jim Hurley, son, Tony Guerry, daughter- in-law, Kay Guerry, grandson, Cody Guerry and his wife Heather Guerry, and granddaughter Rachel Guerry. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home in Snellville, Georgia followed by funeral services at 1:00 pm in the Chapel, then interment shortly thereafter in the Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Fort Worth, Texas, in memory of Eugene Guerry. Please join us in celebrating Eugene's life by visiting http://www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 17, 2020