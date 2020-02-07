|
|
JACKSON, Eugene Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 AM, at the Wheat Street Baptist Church, 359 Auburn Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA; Rev. Ralph Basui Watkins, PhD, Pastor, Officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. He is survived by a host of cousins, his church family, Morehouse College classmates and others whose life he touched. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Marcus D. Wimby, Funeral Director. 404.522.8454.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020