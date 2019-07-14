KOSTIUK, Eugene Elia Eugene Elia Kostiuk (78). On Saturday morning, July 6 Gene decided he had had enough of his 5 year battle with ALS and passed peacefully to the tennis courts above where he can be whole again. Gene is survived by his wife, Jeanne, of 55 years; daughter Marie- Gabrielle and her husband, Steve Fahey; son Christopher, grandchildren Gabrielle and her husband Dan, and Bret; and the Golota nieces and nephews in Michigan, Tennessee and Florida. Gene was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 30, 1940 to Kazmiera Kalinowski and Elia J. Kostiuk. His family included three half-brothers, John, Ted and Henry, who, with his parents have preceded him in death. Gene attended Southeastern High School, the Detroit Institute of Technology and Wayne State University. He served his country in the Naval Air Reserve. Gene worked for the Detroit Urban League and then in 1965, joined the United Parcel Service Company where he successfully completed a number of management assignments including the UPS startup in Germany during his 30-year career, retiring in 1995. While at UPS, Gene was actively involved with the company's United Way annual campaign, serving as a 'Loaned Manager' to the United Way of Atlanta for two years. An avid sports enthusiast, Gene enjoyed coaching Little League baseball and grade school hockey. He was a charter member of Olde Towne Athletic Club in Marietta, where he regularly utilized the facility's fitness equipment while actively pursuing his passion for tennis playing ALTA and USTA tennis with partner Larry. During the 1996 Olympics he was part of the Tennis venue working as Results Operation Supervisor. Coming from Michigan, Gene had a great love for water and enjoyed walking and sunning on the sands of Sanibel Island. In 2017, Gene established the Kostiuk Family Foundation to not only increase an awareness of ALS but to mainly provide financial aid grants to address patient needs not covered by traditional insurance. The family thanks Gene's caregivers Dorothy, Mercy, Kelli and Aby for their tender care and concern for 'Mr. Gene'. There will be a Celebration of Life Party Saturday, July 27 from 3-6 pm at Olde Towne Athletic Club (4950 Olde Towne Pkwy, Marietta 30068) In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations to the www.kostiukfamilyfoundation.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019