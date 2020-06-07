Eugene Lothery
1941 - 2020
LOTHERY, Eugene July 8, 1941, Rochester, MI May 31, 2020, Smyrna, GA Gene was a dynamic retired CBS television executive who can only be described as a man of strength, dignity, and conviction who shared his love in practice and purpose with his family, friends, and strangers. Born and raised in Rochester, Michigan, he went on to Central Michigan University where he became student body class president in 1964. He was a proud "Chippewa" supporter. Gene will be remembered as a loving and committed father and family man, a pioneer and crusader for equal rights as he navigated the path upward in the corporate world in spite of racial biases and roadblocks he and others of his generation endured. Gene was preceded in death by his siblings, Keith, Dorothy, William, Geraldine, and twin brother Donald. He also leaves behind his children, Brennan Lothery and Karlyn Kieffer, nieces Michelle Porchia and Traci Lothery; nephews Kevin Martin, Clayton and Rikki Lothery, and Eldridge Johns; grand niece, Madasyn Lothery; and countless friends who loved him dearly. Visit www.dignitymemorial.com to share memories and view funeral service information.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
