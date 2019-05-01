Resources
Eugene MEDORI Sr.

MEDORI Sr., Eugene A. Eugene A. Medori, Sr. a retired Western Electric Executive passed away at age 98 on April 25, 2019. He leaves behind his wife and best friend of 36 years, Mary Medori, as well as children, Janice Bohn Klebba, Steven Medori, Francine Franke, daughter in law Claudia Medori. 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Eugene Medori Jr., and sister Ida Carlo. For more details, visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries. A Funeral Mass will be held on May 7, 2019 at 10:30am, at St. Andrew Catholic Church 675 Riverside Road, Roswell GA 30076. Interment will follow at 2:00pm in the Georgia National Cemetery of Canton, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2019
