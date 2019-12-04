Resources
MERRIMAN, Eugene Ray Eugene Ray Merriman of Big Canoe, GA passed away on Dec. 1, 2019. He is survived by sons Randall (Scarlett) and Brian, brother Lamar Merriman (Barbara), grandchildren Joshua Merriman (Janet), Tiffany Merriman-Preston (Matthew) and their children, Aria and August, Brittany Merriman and Zachary Merriman, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Joanne and his parents Archie and Marion Merriman. No services are planned. Memorial gifts may be sent to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019
