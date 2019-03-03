MILLER, Eugene Earl Eugene Earl Miller died on January 12, 2019, at age 90, in Atlanta, Georgia. Born in Anderson, Indiana, he was the sixth child of Ulysses and Bessie (Cloyd) Miller. The family moved to Flint, MI and Eugene, after 3 years, graduated from Northern High School as Class President. At 19, he married his wife of 70 years, Donna (Burks) Miller. While working and raising a family, he completed a journeyman tool and die apprenticeship. He was the proud father of six college degreed children. Work, prior to General Motors employment, included shoe shining, waiter and camp counselor. He began 42 years with General Motors as a janitor, worked as a metal stamper and a journeyman tool and die maker, became a manager and retired as an executive responsible for corporate new vehicle wood models. Most of the work, child rearing and early retirement years were spent in Michigan. The Millers moved to Georgia and eventually settled in Atlanta. Eugene spent numerous hours committed to the well-being of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Reading, travel, investing, debate and community involvement were a few of his passions. As a lifetime member of the NAACP, Eugene was recognized on numerous occasions for outstanding leadership and volunteer hours. Donna died Sept. 13, 2018. Sister Charlotte Benjamin is the only remaining sibling. To remember and work to leave the world a better place, Eugene leaves children Diane (Duane) Miller, Cheryl Dixon, Gregory (Justina Lockley) Miller, Anthony (Mina) Miller, Phillip (Joan Bullock Miller) Miller and Steven (Linda) Miller. His 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren must continue to embrace the value of education and positive change. One sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends join the family in mourning the loss of an outstanding role model. Eugene was cremated. An 11am remembrance program will be held, at Lenbrook, on July 6, 2019. The family has requested donations be made to: The NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Lenbrook Square Associates' Scholarship Fund or the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary