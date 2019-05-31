|
ROBERTS, Eugene Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Eugene Roberts, husband of Mrs. Lisa C. Roberts, will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church 643 Bethlehem Rd. Locust Grove. Rev. Lionel D. Wilson, Pastor, Rev. Roderick Freeman, Eulogist Interment, church cemetery. His remains will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Viewing will be held today 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA (770) 957-4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2019