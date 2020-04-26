|
|
ROTRUCK, Eugene Clifton Mr. Eugene Clifton Rotruck died at home on April 22, 2020. Born August 24, 1929, he was the son of the late Lucian Lee Rotruck and Alverda Hott Rotruck of Keyser, WV. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65+ years, Mary Lois Anderson Rotruck, son Alan B. Rotruck, and sister Rosa Lee Bartlett of Keyser, WV. He was a member of Keyser High Class of 1947. After graduation, he and buddy Don Allamong enlisted for 3 years in the 1st Cavalry Division so as to get stationed overseas (Japan). After basic training at Fort Ord, California, they got separated Don wound up in Korea, and Gene wound up in IBM Tabulating school at Camp Lee,VA. He then spent the rest of his hitch in Atlanta, GA at Ft. McPherson. There, in early 1948, he met the love of his life, Lois Anderson, at a service club dance - and married her in July 1948. Their first child was born at Fort "Mac" and as an Army benefit, it only cost them $10! After mustering out of the army in April 1950, he found a job in the Tabulating Department of the First National Bank of Atlanta. He spent the next 39 1/4 wonderful years with the bank and it's successors, learning new IBM machines, becoming it's 1st programmer, then part of a big computer programming/systems group as computers grew over the years. The last 19+ years of his bank career was involved in the auditing of the Data Processing Division, and providing computer-related assistance to internal and external auditors. After retiring, in 1989 he and Lois moved to Lake Oconee in 1991 and built a home in Reynolds Plantation where they had a wonderful active life until she had a stroke in 2012. After her death (2014) he moved to Sandy Springs in 2015 to be nearer their children. He was a member of First Methodist Church of Greensboro, GA. A member of Walnut Grove Lodge F&AM #703, YAARAB Shrine Temple. Survivors include 2 sons Larry Rotruck (Joni); Mark Rotruck (Donna); daughters Laura Bowden (Jeff); Amy Boggess (Joe). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, grand, and great-grandnieces and nephews. A number of cousins also survive. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, Gene was so appreciative of all of the good work that Winship Cancer Institute at Emory did for him and the others he met there, that he would appreciate if you would make a donation to them instead at: Winship Cancer Institute 1762 Clifton Road NE Suite 2400 Atlanta, GA 30322-4001
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020