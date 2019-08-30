Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
WALLACE, Jr., Eugene Home Going Celebration for Mr. Eugene Wallace, Jr., age 75 of East Point, GA, will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 AM at One Accord Church, 5285 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation hours will be from 10 AM to 8 PM with the Wake Service beginning at 7 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Westview Cemetery. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for more info and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home (South Dekalb Chapel)-(404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2019
