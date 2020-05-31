BLANKENSHIP, Eugenia Edith Eugenia Power Blankenship, age 85, after a full and well lived life, passed on Friday, May 22, 2020, only one month from her 86th birthday. She was the oldest of five children, born in Marietta GA to Eva Ruth Swanson and James Claud Power. She is survived by her youngest sister Betty Ann Giguere (Andre) of Westminster MD. She was preceded in death by three of her siblings, Donald Alvin Power, Alan Harold Power, and Linda Carol Rebuck. Walter Eugene Blankenship of Atlanta GA and Eugenia met in high school, fell in love after an ice cream date, and married in 1953. Interestingly enough, she was called "Eugenia" not Edith and he was called "Eugene" not Walter. She was preceded in death by her husband. Eugenia is survived by her four children: Karen Elaine Blankenship (Lou) of Alpharetta GA, Janice Yvonne Blankenship Justice (Gary) of Lawrenceville GA, Susan Joan Blankenship Ernest (Dale) of Young Harris GA, and Walter Eugene Blankenship, Jr. (Shelly) of Burleson TX. She is survived by five grandchildren: Matthew Thomas Meehan (Rod), Christopher Sean Meehan (Ryan), Jennifer Susanne Justice, Christopher Reed Blankenship, Taylor Samuel Blankenship, and her great-granddaughter, Adalyn Susanne Justice. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws. After graduating from Smith High School and prior to marrying Eugene, Eugenia worked for one year as a clerk for the Atlanta Board of Education. Her following years were about being a homemaker and mother, which was a role she genuinely loved. Being a native Atlantan, she is all about everything "Atlanta" including The Varsity, Rich's, Krispy Kreme, and the Atlanta Braves (cousin Dansby Swanson). She always loved school, was second in her class, and she played basketball. She was also a pianist for her church for many years. She loved her large family gatherings, especially with her cousins. Eugene and Eugenia raised their family of four children in the Atlanta area but had the opportunity to live and work also in Belleville IL, Savannah GA, Perry GA, Portland OR, Austin TX and Oklahoma City OK. They traveled for work and pleasure across the United States. Family, faith, and friendships, including encouraging and praying for others, were a big part of her life. Eugenia's strong Christian faith, daily devotionals, and church involvement motivated her to care for everyone she knew. She also loved missions and prayed daily for missionaries. She was a leader of women and children in many churches where she held membership. Making new friends was one of her finest qualities. She may have had more friends than many of us ever will. You would be surprised how many say Eugenia is "my best friend" or "my sister". Her personal ministry in life was to send birthday, anniversary, or greeting cards. She would send more than 50 each week until her health began to decline. In these cards she would write notes of encouragement, support, and love. You can only imagine how large her Christmas card basket had to be. She had an amazing talent for remembering the birthdays and other special occasion dates of hundreds of people she knew and loved throughout her life. Through the years, she enjoyed opening her home to family members and friends whether she was cooking southern fried chicken or biscuits with gravy that she learned to do so well from her own mother and grandmother. Eugenia was a special person who knew how to love people and care for others and connect with them. For these things and many others, she will always be remembered. Due to COVID-19, her private burial service will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker GA. We will provide a livestream link in early June. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following: First Baptist Church, Lilburn GA (Annie Armstrong) https://www.firstbaptist.net/give/ or to Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett Skilled Nursing Center, Lawrenceville GA - her last residence Mail To: Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett Skilled Nursing Center, 3100 Club Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.