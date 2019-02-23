|
BLAKE, Eulalee Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Eulalee Fredricka Blake will be held 1pm Sunday February 24, 2019. Peachtree City Seventh-day Adventist Church 4957 Highway 34 East. Family will receive relatives and friends TODAY from 6-8pm for the visitation. She leaves to cherish his memories: Husband, Harry; Daughters,Nneka and Ava; Mother, Haylet; Brother, Floyd; Sister Carol and a host of relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 1410 Hwy 138 SW Riverdale,GA. 30296 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2019