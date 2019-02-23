Services
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
1410 Hwy 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30296
770-907-8548
Resources
More Obituaries for Eulalee Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eulalee Blake

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eulalee Blake Obituary
BLAKE, Eulalee Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Eulalee Fredricka Blake will be held 1pm Sunday February 24, 2019. Peachtree City Seventh-day Adventist Church 4957 Highway 34 East. Family will receive relatives and friends TODAY from 6-8pm for the visitation. She leaves to cherish his memories: Husband, Harry; Daughters,Nneka and Ava; Mother, Haylet; Brother, Floyd; Sister Carol and a host of relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 1410 Hwy 138 SW Riverdale,GA. 30296 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now