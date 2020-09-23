1/
Eunice Harris
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRIS (WINDSOR), Eunice Eunice Windsor Harris, age 94, of Roswell passed away peacefully during the evening hours of September 15, 2020. Eunice was born March 28, 1926 to Clifford Edgar Windsor, Sr. and Nellie Taylor Windsor in Montauk, NY. She was the youngest of three children and was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Clifford Windsor, Jr., and her sister, Alice Windsor. Eunice graduated from nursing school in 1946 and dedicated her life to caring for others in their time of sickness and health. She married Warren Coleman Harris in 1946 and together they had two sons, David Harris (Sylvia) of Benton City, WA and Donald Harris (Deborah) of Marietta, GA. Eunice and Warren made their home in Montauk before moving the family to Boca Raton, FL. After Warren's death in 1992, Eunice moved to Roswell, GA to be closer to her son and grandchildren, Amy Koehlinger, Kevin Harris (Courtney), and Melissa Newton, and eventual great-grandchildren, Canon Koehlinger (12), Noah (12) and Savannah (10) Harris, and Pierce (8) and Skylar (4) Newton. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, and continued to wear her nursing hat for her many friends, and was an active member at Roswell Presbyterian Church. A private family Memorial Service will be held in the Historic Sanctuary of Roswell Presbyterian Church on September 24, 2020 at 6 PM. The service will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/o9iq-Id7tS4. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Roswell Presbyterian Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Historic Sanctuary of Roswell Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Southcare Cremation & Funeral Society
595 Franklin Gateway SE
Marietta, GA 30067
(770) 420-5557
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southcare Cremation & Funeral Society Marietta

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved