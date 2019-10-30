|
SALLEY, Eunice It is with great sadness that the family of Eunice H. Salley, of Peachtree City, GA announces her peaceful passing, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the age of 96. Eunice was born in Provident City, TX, and was a longtime resident of Peachtree City, GA and prior to that of East Point, Georgia. She was an active member of Jefferson Ave Baptist Church in East Point and Peachtree City First Baptist Church. She worked for the Fulton County Board of Education for many years enjoying working with the staff, teachers, and children. She and her husband Ed were avid supporters of the Headland High School football team in East Point, attending every game for many years. In addition, she and her family enjoyed many summer weekends at their lake place in Cushing Memorial Park on Lake Allatoona. In her later years, she enjoyed watching her favorite football and baseball teams on television. Eunice was preceded by her husband, Edward M. Salley, Jr.; her parents; her siblings; and her great-grandson, Matthew Salley. Eunice will be forever and lovingly remembered by her son, Edward M. Salley III; her daughter, Sheila North; her daughter-in-law, Donna Salley; her son-in-law, Foster North; her 5 grandchildren, Jason North, Julie Adams, Sharon Doering, Matt Salley, and Lauren Hicks; 10 great-grandchildren; and her extended family and dear friends. She was always a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and a positive influence on everyone she met, with a smile and keen sense of humor. Visitation will be held in the Rose Room on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6 to 8 PM, at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, 135 Senoia Rd., Peachtree City, GA 30269. Interment will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1 PM, at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 30, 2019