|
|
WILSON, Eunice D. Funeral Services for Mrs. Eunice D. Wilson of Conyers, GA. will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, 11 AM, at Springfield Baptist Church, 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers, GA 30013, with Senior Pastor Reverend Dr. Eric W. Lee, Eulogist. Interment Green Meadows Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Wilson's remains will lie in state from 10 AM, until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12 PM - 8 PM. Family hour 6 PM - 8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013. (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 28, 2019