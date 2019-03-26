JUHAN, Euthemia Greene Mrs. Euthemia Greene Juhan, age 94, of Snellville, Georgia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at The Oaks at Braselton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Byron Mitchell who died on August 5, 1949, her second husband of 62 years, F. Leon Juhan who died on April 12, 2016 and her son, Joe Juhan who died on January 13, 2015. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Sandy Juhan of Braselton, GA; brother, Billy Greene of Grayson, GA; sister-in-law, Charlotte Sullivan of Snellville, GA; brother-in-law, S. Wayne Odum of Snellville, GA; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends in the Snellville area. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt Thomas Greene and Obena Moon Greene, brother, Rex Greene, father-in-law & mother-in-law, James Crawford and Nancy Ford Juhan, sister-in-law, Gloria "Sis" Odum, brothers- in-law, Crawford Juhan, Arthur Juhan, and Buddy & Ruth Greene. Mrs. Juhan was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 9, 1924. She was an incredible wife, devoted mother, devoted sister, homemaker and dedicated friend. Mrs. Juhan supported her husband, Leon and brother-in-law, Crawford as they grew Leon Juhan Auto Sales over the years. Her ability to survive mounting health issues over the years was remarkable to watch in a person's survival to live. This wonderful southern lady will be deeply missed by all that came in contact with her during her remarkable life. The Graveside Service Honoring the Life of Euthemia Greene Juhan will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Haynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Brian Evans officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, "A Family Company," Snellville Chapel 770-979-3200 has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary