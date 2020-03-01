|
|
HERR, Eva Flack Age 60, of Atlanta and Rabun Gap, GA passed away on February 20, 2020. Eva Herr's passion was the study of consciousness and how to leverage that into a better world. Her boundless energy was contagious. Eva was a humanitarian who contributed in many ways, one of which was to serve on the board of Second Helpings, a charity that rescues food for the homeless. Eva Herr is the author of multiple books and was working on the manuscript for a movie when she was prematurely called away. Eva split her time between the North Georgia mountains where she found solace and Atlanta where she was surrounded by family and friends. Eva is survived by her three children, Zachary South, Jessica Herr and Derek Herr. Eva's light has touched many and now she is one of them.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020