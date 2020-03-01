Services
Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
(678) 514-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Herr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Herr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Herr Obituary
HERR, Eva Flack Age 60, of Atlanta and Rabun Gap, GA passed away on February 20, 2020. Eva Herr's passion was the study of consciousness and how to leverage that into a better world. Her boundless energy was contagious. Eva was a humanitarian who contributed in many ways, one of which was to serve on the board of Second Helpings, a charity that rescues food for the homeless. Eva Herr is the author of multiple books and was working on the manuscript for a movie when she was prematurely called away. Eva split her time between the North Georgia mountains where she found solace and Atlanta where she was surrounded by family and friends. Eva is survived by her three children, Zachary South, Jessica Herr and Derek Herr. Eva's light has touched many and now she is one of them.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -