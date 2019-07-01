Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Providence Missionary Baptist Church
2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW,
Atlanta, GA
Eva KINSEY Obituary
KINSEY, Eva T. The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Eva T. Kinsey, of Atlanta, GA, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 11:00AM at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA; Rev. Dr. Gerald L. Durley, Eulogist; Rev. Damon P. Williams, Ph.D, officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Omega Omega Service Monday, 6:00PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Viewing, Monday, 1PM-9PM. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 1, 2019
