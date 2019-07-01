|
|
KINSEY, Eva T. The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Eva T. Kinsey, of Atlanta, GA, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 11:00AM at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA; Rev. Dr. Gerald L. Durley, Eulogist; Rev. Damon P. Williams, Ph.D, officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Omega Omega Service Monday, 6:00PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Viewing, Monday, 1PM-9PM. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 1, 2019