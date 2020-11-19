LIPMAN (GOLDBERG), Eva "Chava Elka bat



Avraham Yekutiel v' Roza"



September 1, 1946 – November 18, 2020



Born: Eshvega, Germany



Born in September of 1946, Eva Lipman's journey began shortly after World War II had ended. Eva was born in a displaced person's camp in Eshvega, Germany to Carl and Rose Goldberg. Carl, Rose and Eva immigrated to the United States aboard the USAT General Ballou, which sailed from the port of Bremerhaven on September 26, 1949. Nine days later, the transport ship reached New York Harbor and eventually they were sent to Jacksonville, Florida thanks to a sponsorship from the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) to begin their American journey.



They came to the United States without money, family or friends and without an inkling of how to speak the English language. Rose and Carl managed to buy a modest but beautiful home as Rose gave birth next to Anita and then Susie. Eva took on many jobs growing up to contribute to the family and played a big role in raising her younger sisters. She went on to attend the University of Florida and became the first person in her family to graduate from a four-year university. She soon became a teacher and married Charles. They had three children Wendy, Andrew "Andy" and Emily. The family eventually started their own family foundation in memory of Wendy who only lived 16 days due to cystic fibrosis. The Wish for Wendy Foundation has helped raise $4.5 million for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Eva was granted the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of her half century of devotion to the goal of curing the disease.



Eva was a voracious reader and had an encyclopedic knowledge regarding a myriad of subjects. She was the go-to source for her family and friends who relied upon her knowledge. Eva always saw the best in people and never had a harsh word regarding anyone. She loved people and they reciprocated with love for her.



Eva was preceded in death by her parents Roza (Of Blessed Memory) and Carl "Kisel" Goldberg (Of Blessed Memory.) She was also preceded in death by her daughter Wendy (Of Blessed Memory) and her brother-in-law Jerry Zucker (Of Blessed Memory.)



She is survived by her beloved husband Charles Lipman of 51 years, her son Andrew "Andy" (Andrea) Lipman and her daughter Emily Lipman. She is also survived by her sisters Anita (David) Zucker and Susie (Bobby) Davis and her sister-in-law Loretta (Carl) Bready. She is survived by her grandchildren Avery and Ethan Lipman of Atlanta. She is survived by her nephews and nieces Jonathan (Laura) Zucker, Andrea (Aaron) Lee-Zucker, Jeffrey (Jessica) Zucker, Barrett (Alma) Bready and Erin Davis & Drew (Dani) Davis.



A private service was performed in Atlanta in order to follow CDC guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Thank you to her wonderful caregivers for making her so comfortable during her last few months. Eva was an amazing daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and wife. She will truly be missed by everyone.



In lieu of flowers and should friends desire, the family has designated donations be made to the following in memory of Eva: Wish for Wendy Foundation (benefiting those with cystic fibrosis)



8480 Lazy Oaks Court



Atlanta, GA 30350



May her memory be a blessing. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



