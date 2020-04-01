|
HOLLADAY (REID), Eva Eva Reid Holladay, 89, died on March 30, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 11, 1931, to Eva Wheeler Reid and Henry Lamar Reid. Eva attended E. Rivers Elementary, North Fulton High School and the University of Georgia. She was a charter member of Northside United Methodist Church where she sang with the Chancel Choir for over sixty years and was an ardent supporter of the music ministry of the church. Eva was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing golf for many years with her good friends at Cherokee County Club. Eva loved life, her family, her friends, and her church. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward Russell Holladay, her brother Henry Lamar Reid, and her two sisters, Henrietta Reid Allain and Paula Reid Bicknell. She is survived by her three children, daughter Laurie Holladay Murphy (Michael), daughter Julie Holladay Wiedeman (Tom), and son Edward Russell Holladay, Jr. and Paivi Holladay. Eva is also survived by her four grandchildren, Bobby Webb (Susan), Thomas Wiedeman (Kate), Kate Abihssira (David) and Olivia Holladay; three great-grandchildren, Tee Webb, Allison Abihssira and Russell Wiedeman; and many dear nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Kadan Homecare, especially Breanna Early, Charletha McGruder, and Blessing Monday for the kind and compassionate care they gave to our Mom. A celebration of Eva's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Department Discretionary Fund at Northside United Methodist Church, or to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2020