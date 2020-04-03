|
VEALE (DUNCAN), Eva Mrs. Eva Duncan Veale, 90, of Chamblee, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Mrs. Veale lived life to the fullest! She enjoyed square dancing with her late husband, traveling, and was an avid gardener, growing vegetables and flowers. She was a member of Desk and Derrick and The Order of Eastern Star. Mrs. Veale was preceded in death by her husband, Corry Edgar Veale, her son, John C. Veale and grandson, Daniel Veale. A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Jimmy Bentley of McRae, son and daughter-in-law, Anthony E. and Kathryn Veale of Lawrenceville, daughter-in-law, Miriam Veale, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Private family graveside services will be conducted on Friday, April 3, at 3:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Highway, NW, Sandy Springs. H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2020