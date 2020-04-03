Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
3:30 PM
Arlington Memorial Park
201 Mt. Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Veale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Veale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Veale Obituary
VEALE (DUNCAN), Eva Mrs. Eva Duncan Veale, 90, of Chamblee, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Mrs. Veale lived life to the fullest! She enjoyed square dancing with her late husband, traveling, and was an avid gardener, growing vegetables and flowers. She was a member of Desk and Derrick and The Order of Eastern Star. Mrs. Veale was preceded in death by her husband, Corry Edgar Veale, her son, John C. Veale and grandson, Daniel Veale. A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Jimmy Bentley of McRae, son and daughter-in-law, Anthony E. and Kathryn Veale of Lawrenceville, daughter-in-law, Miriam Veale, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Private family graveside services will be conducted on Friday, April 3, at 3:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Highway, NW, Sandy Springs. H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -