BORCHERS, Evan E. In the 88th year of a life fulfilled, Evan E. Borchers of Jonesboro, GA succumbed to his longtime battle with heart disease on May 31, 2020. Evan served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956 and, after a completing a successful 32-year career with the J. C. Penney Corporation, enjoyed a productive and rewarding retirement as a respected leader at Atlanta's Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, serving as president of The Church's 731 Club for many years. He and his devoted wife Jenny - with the support of family and friends - personally built a Florida vacation home from a model house kit, shared time together at their North Carolina mountain home and traveled extensively. Evan was a devoted and generous grandfather to his four grandchildren: Joëlle, Chris, Tejan and Nate. He is survived by his wife Jenny, his three sons Jeff, Chuck and Brian, along with their families and many loving nieces and nephews. We sadly mourn the loss of our family patriarch, but celebrate the enduring accomplishments achieved over his long life. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, June 7, at The Word of God Lutheran Church in Sharpsburg, GA, where the family will receive friends to celebrate Evan's life at 2 PM.