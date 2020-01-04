|
|
PONTZ, Esq., Evan Harris Evan Harris Pontz, Esq., 49, of Atlanta, Georgia, died peacefully on December 31, 2019 after bravely battling complications from a double-lung transplant he'd received May 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife Lanie Taylor Pontz, Esq., and twin children, Alyssa Sarah and Fletcher Jonah. He was predeceased by sons Jake Taylor and Sawyer Brady, and mother Shelly Sorkin Picker. Also surviving are loving parents Curtis Pontz, Esq., (Leslie) and step-father Bennett Picker, Esq., of Philadelphia, and devoted siblings Eden Pontz (Douglas Harsch) of New York, half-brothers Ari (Corey) of Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, Jared (Melanie) of Philadelphia, and Zachary of New York, and step-siblings Deborah Picker Vankin of Los Angeles, and David Picker (Yukiko) of Rye, NY. There are many devoted aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews as well. Evan was born and raised in Philadelphia and its western suburbs. He graduated from Lower Merion H.S. in 1988, Emory University (B.A.,1992), and obtained his Masters in Governmental Affairs at the University of Pennsylvania in 1994. He received his J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law (with honors, 1996). Evan lived and worked in Atlanta, Georgia, where he met, fell in love with, and married Lanie. He was a Partner with Troutman Sanders LLP specializing in employment and labor law and a past chair of the Atlanta Pro Bono Committee and served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Atlanta Bar Association's Labor and Employment Law Section. He was recognized for excellence in The Best Lawyers in America for Employment Law-Management and Labor Law. He was also recognized by Atlanta Magazine, and was selected as a Legal Elite Georgia Top Lawyer by Georgia Trend Magazine. He wrote on legal topics for several respected publications. With respect to charitable causes, Evan believed in the importance of not only providing financial support but his time as well. Evan's civic and community accomplishments were many. He organized and held annual fundraising walks for March of Dimes Georgia. He was involved with the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, held Board Memberships on the Atlanta Legal Aid Society and The LAM Foundation, and was a former Board Chair of Georgia Lawyers for the Arts and a board member for more than 20 years. He was chosen for Leadership Atlanta, Class of 2017, where he joined a select group in supporting public interest initiatives. He was also recognized as Attorney of the Year by the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta. Evan loved his pro bono work because it constantly reminded him how so many in society need help -- and how powerful help from a caring lawyer can be. While living down South, he remained proud of his Philadelphia roots, best reflected in his continued dedication to the city's sports teams. Since boyhood, he was an avid baseball card and sports memorabilia collector. While in the ICU at Johns Hopkins Hospital he found extra strength wearing his Phillies hat and from the inspirational Eagles quote, "We're from Philadelphia and we fight." His most cherished and important accomplishment was his family. A defining trait was his selflessness. He always had a kind and helpful word for others. Even throughout his many health struggles, he continued to give support to others. He will be remembered as a loving father, husband, son, and brother. Graveside services to be held 3:30 pm at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 4, 2020