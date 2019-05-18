Resources
ALLEN, Evangeline Evangeline "Vangie" Stanbro Allen, age 99, of Atlanta, passed away on May 13, 2019. Vangie is survived by her three daughters Christine (Robert) Chiles, Charlene (Donald Fay) Zimmerman and Evangeline (Clyde) Tarver, five grand children and four great grandchildren. Vangie sang in her church choir until her early 90's, loved to joke and laugh with friends and family, and loved an occasional beer. Moxie is how one grandchild described his grandmother. A celebration of life will be held in the chapel at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church on June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atlanta Humane Society to Memorial Gifts, 981 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 18, 2019
