Services
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
770-914-1414
For more information about
Evelyn ALLEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn ALLEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN, Evelyn Baker Evelyn Baker Allen died April 26, 2019 in Stockbridge. Mrs. Allen was predeceased by her husband, J.J. Allen. She is survived by her children, Kathleen and Taylor Leonard of Big Canoe; Jeff and Christal Allen of Hampton; Elizabeth and Gary Peterson of Sandy Springs; Carol Morgan of McDonough; her grandchildren, Anna and John Cook of Fort Valley; Adam Morgan of McDonough; her brother, John Baker of Anderson, South Carolina and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at three o'clock in the afternoon at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in McDonough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or . Arrangements by Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now