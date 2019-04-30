|
ALLEN, Evelyn Baker Evelyn Baker Allen died April 26, 2019 in Stockbridge. Mrs. Allen was predeceased by her husband, J.J. Allen. She is survived by her children, Kathleen and Taylor Leonard of Big Canoe; Jeff and Christal Allen of Hampton; Elizabeth and Gary Peterson of Sandy Springs; Carol Morgan of McDonough; her grandchildren, Anna and John Cook of Fort Valley; Adam Morgan of McDonough; her brother, John Baker of Anderson, South Carolina and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at three o'clock in the afternoon at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in McDonough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or . Arrangements by Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2019